Delivers performance with comfort
The 4.0 U is excellent for accommodating a wide range of user mobility and helps users to achieve lower-body strength and conditioning. This bike delivers smooth performance with enhanced comfort with adjustable handlebar and seating.
Handlebar assembly adjusts fore/aft as well as vertically to provide a comfortable fit regardless of ride position. The upwards curvature of the bullhorn serves as a forearm rest.
Oversized seat is ultra-padded for comfort and stability. Multiple adjustments ensure a precise fit.
Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the programme adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programmes gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.
The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth, comfortable ride, as well as consistent application and replication of resistance levels. It also provides quiet operation and reduces the need for routine maintenance because there are no brake pads creating heat and friction on the flywheel.
Self-generating power allows the 4.0 U to be placed virtually anywhere in a commercial or paramedic facility. This energy-saving feature also meets European standards, CE and EN957, for environmentally conscious facilities.
The ReActiv series features an innovative METs programme that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.
The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked in real time via Bluetooth with heart-rate-monitoring chest straps.
The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse and many indicators according to users' programme selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify colour contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programmes and more.
