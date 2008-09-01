Easy-to-use stand alone media advertiser card that works with our professional signage monitors to schedule media content. Together with EA Publisher you can create your own content and schedule slide shows and movies over 24 hours every day
You already have your office PC with PowerPoint and your digital camera with a PC application for managing pictures and videos together with your Philips BDLx231Cx/00 series signage display. Now you just need one extra item to start digital signage in your shop or department for real. Easy Advertiser is a complete package consisting of a 1 GB USB stick, all cables, a bracket and a Smartcard with high-tech electronics to play content from USB that you have created with the included Easy Advertiser Publisher PC program. Install the card according to the instructions in the user manual
Easy-to-use PC application for managing content
When creating content for advertising or corporate communications by yourself, you want to use standard tools you already have in combination with an easy-to-use publishing application. The Easy Advertiser Publisher is a Windows program that can import MS PowerPoint slides, JPEG photos and movies in MPEG format. The program helps you to create schedules for displaying the right content at the right time over 24 hours. The cycle is easy: create content, import content, schedule content, publish content by saving to a USB mass storage device
Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
No Internet installation and connection required
This is a stand alone and easy-to-install product for your public signage activities without the hassle of subscriptions and other installation activities. The product plays content from a USB mass storage device; no Internet is required. You save content on your USB mass storage device via the included PC Application with your office or home PC, plug it into the card that is installed in the display and it starts playing
Combine MS PowerPoint slides, pictures and video
You want full creative freedom to mix pictures from your digital camera, MS PowerPoint slides and movies (up to 720p high definition!) you have created in any order at any time. With Easy Advertiser you can mix and match for optimal impact with your audience
Schedule what you want, when you want
You can freely schedule the right content at the right time over 24 hours to satisfy your customer information needs. Create one or more time slots with the Easy Advertiser Publisher PC application. Drag and drop the content to the appropriate time slot. Export to a USB mass storage device via this application, put the USB device in the card and your presentation starts as programmed
Auto standby when no schedule is active
When there is no content scheduled for your public signage display it should be switched to standby, thus saving power for the environment and reducing your electricity bill. You can always overrule this state with the remote control and use the display for other purposes such as DVD playback
Get the best out of your display and show 720p HD video
The sharpest and best-looking videos make the best impression on your customers. Any good-quality MPEG2 HD (high definition) 720p video exported to a USB mass storage device via your PC application will be played back crisp and clear without any hiccups or other artefacts
One remote control for everything
The remote control supplied with your display will work seamlessly with your application. Any feature, any function: you can control it
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
USB
USB 2.0 x 1
Other connections
HDMI
Convenience
Regulatory approvals
CE Mark
RoHS
C-Tick
Clock
24/12-hour display
Language available: UI
English
French
German
Spanish
Italian
Multimedia Applications
Playback enhancement
Picture slideshow
Picture and movie slideshow
Selectable display intervals
Playback Formats
JPEG (24-bit colour non-prog.)
MPEG2 SD
MPEG2 HD (720p)
Playback mode
24-hour content scheduling
Auto standby
Manual playback
Play all content continuously
PC software application
Content management
Create 24h content schedule
Create multiple slideshows
Rotate picture
Thumbnail view
Filmstrip view
Publish schedule files to USB
Supported file format
MPEG2 SD
MPEG2 HD (720p)
MS PowerPoint 2003
Supported operating systems
Windows XP
Accessories
Included accessories
Quick start guide
CD-ROM with software + manual
Warranty Leaflet
1 G USB flash drive
Plastic end cap
HDMI cable
External power adapter
Power supply mounting bracket
Optional accessories
VESA adapter plate BM04211
Flexible wall mount BM02212
Ceiling mount BM01311
Ceiling plate BM1321
Extension tube 150 cm BM01711
Extension tube 150 cm BM01811
Extension tube 80 cm BM01611
Related Products
Compatible with
BDL3231C
BDL4231C
What's in the box?
Other items in the box
Quick start guide
CD-ROM with software + manual
Warranty Leaflet
1 G USB flash drive
Plastic end cap
HDMI cable
External power adapter
Power supply mounting bracket
Optional accessories: VESA adapter plate BM04211
Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount BM02212
Optional accessories: Ceiling mount BM01311
Optional accessories: Ceiling plate BM1321
Optional accessories: Extension tube 150 cm BM01711
Optional accessories: Extension tube 150 cm BM01811
Optional accessories: Extension tube 80 cm BM01611