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  • 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition
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    Brilliance 4K Ultra HD LCD display

    BDM4350UC/00

    4K Ultra High Definition

    The expansive 43" class Ultra HD Professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD).

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    Brilliance 4K Ultra HD LCD display

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    4K Ultra High Definition

    See the big picture with all the details

    • 43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

    These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

    MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

    Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use Picture-by-Picture (PbP) to monitor four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

    SmartUniformity for consistent images

    SmartUniformity for consistent images

    Fluctuations in brightness and colour on LCD screens are a common phenomenon. Philips' SmartUniformity mode delivers accurate images in terms of brightness; which is crucial for photography, design and printing. With a colour metric to assess colour accuracy, this mode is calibrated to meet average luminance uniformity of more than 95%. Selecting this mode will produce uniform and accurate images.

    SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

    SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

    Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to blend in nicely in just about any environment. Furthermore, this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Powerful 7-Watt speakers to unleash your content

    A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

    USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

    Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard, significantly reducing data transfer time to save you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard and allows you to use large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

    SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

    These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60 Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensure that you can have super speed data transfers with global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

    VESA mount allows for the perfect setup

    VESA pattern guarantees compatibility with hundreds of innovative mounting solutions.

    Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

    At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      42.51 inch (108 cm)
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2451 x 0.2451mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Brightness uniformity
      96~105%
      Display colours
      Colour support 1.07 billion colours (10 bits)
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H)/178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 20
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      941.2 (H) x 529.4 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      VGA/HDMI: 30 - 99 kHz; DP: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / VGA: 56 - 80 Hz; HDMI/DP: 23 - 80 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      MHL
      1080P @ 60 Hz
      Delta E
      <3
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 1%

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analogue)
      • DisplayPort x 2
      • HDMI (2.0) — MHL x 2
      USB
      USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      7 W x 2
      Plug and Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Multi-view
      • User
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (200 x 200 mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl
      MultiView
      • PIP (2 x devices)
      • PBP (4 x devices)

    • Power

      ECO mode
      46.5 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with AC switch
      On mode
      63.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode - White (flashing)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
      1070 x 680 x 160  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      968 x 562 x 82  mm
      Product with stand (max height)
      968 x 630 x 259  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      14.29  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      9.72  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      9.40  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20–80%  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 6.0
      • RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC/BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CECP
      • WEEE
      • KCC
      • PSE
      • VCCI
      • J-MOSS
      • EPA
      • BSMI
      • SEMKO
      • RCM
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • EAC
      • cETLus
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • PSB
      • E-standby
      • SASO
      • CB
      • China RoHS
      • UKRAINIAN
      • Kuwait
      • KUCAS
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Glossy (Front bezel) / Texture (Foot / Rear cover)
      Foot
      Silver
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, HDMI, DP, Audio, Power
      Monitor with stand
      Yes
      User Documentation
      Yes

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    • This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
    • Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
    • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
    • For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
    • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Four inputs required for four systems on one screen.
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