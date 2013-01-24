Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- RS232 cable
- USB cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
Discover a new level of interaction
Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.
A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.
Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.
The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.
Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user interacting with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.
Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.
Picture/Display
Interactivity
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Convenience
Dimensions
Sound
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous