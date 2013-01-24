Home
Video Wall Display

BDL5587XL/00
    Video Wall Display

    BDL5587XL/00

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience.

    Video Wall Display

    Video Wall Display

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

      with this LED zero-bezel display

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Direct LED Backlight

      Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight, which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider colour gamut, enhancing the colour rendering and making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimising the viewing experience.

      Advanced Colour Calibration

      Ensure a uniform colour across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced colour calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in colour consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      IR Pass-through

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Brightness
        800  cd/m²
        Response time (typical)
        10  ms
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        1.06 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • DVI-D x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • IR in
        • Audio (L/R) x 2
        Other connections
        • DVI Out
        • USB
        • AC-out
        • Display Port
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • IR out
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1215.2  mm
        Set Height
        686  mm
        Set Depth
        125.35  mm
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm
        MTBF
        60,000 hrs
        Product weight
        33  kg
        Bezel width (A to A)
        5.1 mm
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.3 mm, 1.8 mm

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <1 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        145  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        10-90  %

      • Convenience

        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 10
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Dutch
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Russian
        • Swedish
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (RMS)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        Warranty
        Global: 3 years

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

