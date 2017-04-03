Share your message with the most impactful LED video wall display. With an all-in-one, simple-to-deploy design, high brightness and completely seamless transitions between displays, these LED displays work in both small or large deployments.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Designed for 24/7 operation at highest accuracy
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use at highest accuracy and in critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
Ultra-high refresh rate
With an UltraHigh Refresh Rate, Philips LED displays show off the cleanest, smoothest-looking content. This guarantees that even live broadcasts for events and matches are extremely smooth, with little to no flickering even with non-stop action on the display.
TrueBlack LEDs for more contrast and distinctive colours
Using industry-leading technology, Philips TrueBlack LEDs deliver supreme contrast and deep black levels. This means more colour uniformity and colours with more "pop" on the screen.
Installation made simple thanks to EasyInstall
Philips LED displays with EasyInstall are designed to simplify installation and maintenance. With a slim 137 cm (54") cabinet, compatibility with the most widely used resolutions and a uniform design, installation is a breeze. Plus, with its long-duty cycle, continuous operation is ensured, even for the most demanding applications.
Show off completely seamless video walls with no bezels
Optimised for maximum exposure, ZeroBezel LED video wall displays deliver a premier video wall solution. With completely seamless transitions between LED displays, scalability is a breeze, and you can easily upgrade to Full HD resolution.
HDMI Daisy Chain
Create a digital video wall with an HDMI daisy chain. Simply connect the HDMI Out port to an HDMI In of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.
Built-in Video Controller included
With the Built-in Video Controller feature, there is no need for an extra LED video control.
Developed for control room and broadcast activity
Philips LED displays are specially developed for control rooms and broadcast activity.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Diagonal screen size (metric)
137.7
cm
Diagonal screen size (inch)
54.2
inch
Aspect ratio
16:9
Panel resolution
480 x 270
1920 x 1080 (4 x 4)
Pixel pitch
2.5 mm
Brightness
1000 cd/m2 (800 cd/m2 calibrated)
nit
Brightness discrepancy
<2%
Brightness and Chroma calibrated
Yes
Colour gamut (typical)
Wide
Contrast ratio (typical)
5000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)
160
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
140
degree
Picture enhancement
Wide colour gamut display
Refresh Rate (V)
5100 Hz
Chroma precision accuracy
0.003
Connectivity
Video input
HDMI (x 2) (Lockable)
Video output
HDMI (x 2) (Lockable)
External control
RJ45
Convenience
Placement
Landscape (24/7)
Signal loop through
HDMI daisy chain (up to FHD)
Ease of installation
Carrying Handles
Network control loop through
RJ45/RJ25
Power Loop Through
For 230 V environments: up to 6 pcs; for 110 V environments: up to 3 pcs
Power
Consumption (On mode)
160 W (470 W Max)
Dimensions
Set Width
1200
mm
Product weight
24.5
kg
Set Height
675
mm
Set Depth
99
mm
Bezel width
0.0 mm
Corner Mount
1165 x 650 mm (4 x M6)
Operating conditions
Temperature range (operation)
0 ~ 40
°C
Relative humidity
20 ~ 80
%
Temperature range (storage)
-20 ~ 60
°C
LED Lifetime
> 120,000 hour(s)
Accessories
Included Accessories
3 x horizontal adjustment blocks
3 x vertical adjustment blocks
short HDMI daisy chain cable
short power daisy chain cable
short RJ25 daisy chain cable
Optional accessories
Long HDMI daisy chain cable
Long power daisy chain cable
Long RJ25 daisy chain cable
Power connector cable
Spare LED module
Miscellaneous
Warranty
3 year warranty
Regulatory approvals
CE
CB
FCC, Class A
UL/cUL
What's in the box?
Other items in the box
Optional accessories: Long HDMI daisy chain cable
Optional accessories: Long power daisy chain cable