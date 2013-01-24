Home
Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

55BDL3452T/00
    -{discount-value}

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications—from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Engage them

      20-point Multi-Touch display.

      • 55"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.8  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 (H) x 0.315 (V) mm
        Display colours
        1.07 B
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 8.0

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        3 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
        • USB 2.0 Type A (x 2)
        • USB 2.0 Type B (x 1)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loop through
        • RS232
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1272.6  mm
        Set Height
        743.4  mm
        Set Depth
        75.5 (D@Wall mount)/81.7 (D@OPS Cover)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        50.10  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        29.27  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.97 (D@Wall mount)/3.22 (D@OPS Cover)  inch
        Product weight
        27.0  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        59.52  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Bezel width
        16.3 mm (T/R/L/B)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20–80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5–95% (without condensation)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        140  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Max)
        270 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Accessories

        Stand
        BM05922 (Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x 1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
        • Philips logo (x 1)
        • Power supply cable (3 m)
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • Remote control and AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
        • USB Cover and screw x 1

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CU
        • ETL
        • IMDA
        • PSB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        Memory
        • 2 GB DDR3
        • 8 GB
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Wi-Fi
        • 2.4 G
        • 5 G

