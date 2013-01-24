Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

32BDL3010Q/00
    -{discount-value}

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need—with no additional hardware.

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need—with no additional hardware.

      Intensify your signage experience

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 32"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        DICOM
        Clinical D-image
        Panel technology
        VA
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • USB
        • VGA (via DVI)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable/disable Philips logo
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Placement
        Landscape
        Remote control signal
        Lockable

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        11.9 (TLR)/17.2 (B) mm
        Set Width
        726.5  mm
        Set Height
        425.4  mm
        Set Depth
        63.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        28.6  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        16.75  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.5  inch
        VESA Mount
        100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, M4
        Product weight
        5.2  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        11.47  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        50 W
        Mains power
        100-240 V~, 50-60 Hz, 1.5 A
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Max)
        75 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        50  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x 1
        Stand
        BM02541/BM05911 (optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide

