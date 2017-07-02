Limitless
Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want, whether it's 4K, 8K or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.
Picture/Display
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Cabinet
Module
Accessories
Miscellaneous
