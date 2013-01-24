Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Multi-Touch Display

24BDL4151T/00
  • Make it personal Make it personal Make it personal
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Touch Display

    24BDL4151T/00

    Make it personal

    Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Make it personal

    Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

    Make it personal

    Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Make it personal

    Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multi-touch-series

      Make it personal

      Compact Multi-Touch display.

      • 24"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Android 7 SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day.

      Built-in camera, mic and speaker

      The built-in camera, mic and speaker make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

      Easy installation with PoE+ technology

      Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

      Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

      Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot access the local network.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        59.94  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        23.6  inch
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Brightness
        210  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        170  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Display colours
        16.7 M

      • Operating system

        Operating System
        Android 7.1.2

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • RK3399
        • TSUMOP88CDT9-1
        Memory
        4 GB DDR3
        Micro SD Card Slot
        Micro SD ver2.0 (SD/SDHC card up to max. 128 GB)
        Internal memory storage
        16 GB EMMC

      • Camera

        Camera
        Built-in 2 MP/1080 P (1920 x 1080)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 2 W

      • Communication

        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        On-board IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4/5 GHz
        External 4G mPCIe slot
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        micro SD
        USB
        • USB 2.0 x 1
        • USB 3.0 x 1 w/fast charging
        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
        External control
        RJ45
        Video input
        HDMI
        Video output
        HDMI

      • Convenience

        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Other convenience
        G sensor for Auto-rotation
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • Wi-Fi

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240 V~, 50 - 60 Hz, 1.5 A
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        25  W
        PoE + (Power over Ethernet)
        44-57V DC. 1.2 A
        Consumption (Max)
        45 W

      • Regulatory approvals/Others

        Regulatory approvals
        • IEC 60950 class A
        • CB
        • CCC
        • CE
        • C-Tick
        • FCC, Class A
        • GS
        • PSE
        • TUV
        • UL
        Warranty
        3 years (where applicable)

      • Accessories

        Stand
        desktop stand (Landscape only)
        Included accessories
        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Quick start guide
        • USB cable
        Included Accessories
        • Screws for 4G module board(2pc
        • Screws for Stand (4pcs)
        • Wire Clamper (2pcs)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0–45  °C
        Relative humidity
        operating:30% ~ 80%, storage:10%–85%  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -10 ~ 60  °C

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        566.50  mm
        Set Height
        361.10  mm
        Set Depth
        49.20  mm
        Product Weight
        4.7 kg
        VESA Mount
        100 x 100 M4
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.94  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        14.22  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        22.3  inch
        Bezel width
        22.6 mm (L/R), 30.8(T), 33.9(B)
        Product weight (lb)
        10.36  lb

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60, 67 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 72 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • DC power adapter
      • HDMI cable
      • Power plug
      • Quick start guide
      • USB cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products