Professional TV

19HFL5014W/12
    -{discount-value}

    Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered-by-Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

      Chromecast built in. Cast content to the big screen

      Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps — their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

      With one-touch access to the Google Play Store, it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies and more to your Philips Professional TV.

      Easy to clean. Tough glass front. Protective bezel

      The toughened safety-glass front is flat, making it easy to clean. The glass is hydrophobic, repels fingerprints and has no raised buttons, meaning it has no crevices for germs to get into. The built-in touch-sensitive controls can be conveniently disabled for cleaning via a button on the TV's back.

      Easy to use. Integrated back-illuminated touch controls

      The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.

      Reading light. Give patients the freedom to read, day or night

      Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.

      Galvanically isolated headphone connection

      Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment, ensuring the protection of both the patient and sensitive medical instruments.

      CMND and Control. Operate, update, maintain

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software and monitoring display status — whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

      AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers — no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation - from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      Medical-grade power supply

      This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.

      Antimicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

      Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips CareSuite TVs take care of this challenge by using a JIS Z2801-compliant antimicrobial additive in their housing material, making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being—and with that of your patients—is now assured by this protective shield, which impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis), Escherichia coli (E Coli) and Klebsiella (Pneumonia), for example.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        47  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        19  inch
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        170º (H)/160º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        5 (2 x 2.5)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Android TV

        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        OS
        Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • OTT App Channels

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wi-Fi-Direct

      • Rear Connectivity

        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4

      • Side Connectivity

        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        ARC (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Capacitive Touch Control

      • Hospitality Features

        Sharing
        • Chromecast built in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Apps
        • Google Play Store
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • AppControl
        Your brand
        • Customisable Home Screen
        • Customisable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Integrated services
        5-Day Weather Forecast
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • On-screen Clock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        Control
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • SecureMedia
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        • Local Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
        Convenience
        • Reading Light
        • Proximity sensor
        • TV Handle Bar
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Cleaning Lock Function
        Safety
        • Tempered Glass
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant
        • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
        • IEC/EN60601-1
        Hygienic
        • Anti-Fingerprint Glass Front
        • Hydrophobic Coating
        • Smooth back cover design
        • JISZ2801 Anti-microbial housing
        EMC
        IEC/EN60601-1-2

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • DC Power Adapter
        • DC Power Cord 1.5 m
        • AC Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • DC Power Cord 3 m 22 AV 1965 A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Energy Label Class
        A
        EU Energy Label power
        18  W
        Annual energy consumption
        27  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        External power supply
        • 50-60Hz
        • AC 100-240 V
        Input
        12 V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        3.45  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 75 x 75 mm
        • M4
        Product weight (+handle)
        3.8  kg
        Set dimensions (excl. handle)
        (W x H w D) 469 x 326 x 39/49  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC