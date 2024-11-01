Philips Respironics offers a range of masks suitable for the hospital environment. These masks are designed to simplify mask selection and help support varying clinician and patient needs like comfort, skin breakdown prevention and ease of use. Options for both paediatric and adult are available
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.