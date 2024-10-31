Search terms

Radiology Informatics

One integrated radiology workflow

End-to-end radiology informatics solution that can help you streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your imaging needs from order management through report distribution. A simple way to consolidate, manage and share images and data generated across your enterprise with no need to switch between multiple workstations. Our complete encounter-based imaging workflow solution includes mobile capture, embedded native multimedia reporting, advanced AI applications, and enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration so that relevant images are easily accessible from virtually anywhere.

Clinician checking multiple scans on screens

Unified workflow

See how our Philips Radiology workflow solutions connect your team, your technology and your care delivery, for thoughtful efficient patient-centric healthcare. From order management through report distribution, including exam orchestration, advanced automated analysis and AI-enabled diagnostic support*, Philips helps you connect and raise your standard of care.

Featured solutions in Radiology Informatics

Diagnostic viewer looking at images Perfusion MR

Structured and intuitive reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time. 

Technician looking at worklist

Orchestrate a higher level of care 

Provide the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment.

Diagnostic viewer female doctor looking at images Perfusion MR

One radiology workspace for all

A single workspace gives you relevant tools for confident reading and insightful reporting, supporting you in all steps of patient image data flow. Enjoy greater clinical insight gaining access to 70+ applications across multiple domains, interactive multimedia reporting with voice recognition and an embedded digital mammography reading workflow.

Technician checking systems

Harmonize imaging beyond departments

Centralize your enterprise imaging repository to consolidate archives, lower costs and give providers unified access to the images and data they need to deliver better care.

Clinicians with ipad

Real-time collaboration

Native chat and live screen-sharing between clinicians. With a single click, physicians can email a link to an exam to colleagues across town or across the country to expedite second opinions.

Patient at home with laptop using sharing option on the screen

Put the patient in the center

Share imaging results between facilities, patients and physicians enabling a collaborative workflow and empowering patients to control and manage their own health records via a secure web-based portal.

Footnotes
 

Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain the applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

*AI-enabled solutions through Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace and third-party applications.

