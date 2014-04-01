The PACMAN study, in collaboration between Institute Gustave Roussy and Philips, will test how well the OncoSignal solution increases the effectiveness of new, personalized cancer therapy. Significant progress has been made with targeted drugs that block tumor-driving molecular pathways, but it is still difficult to predict how patients will respond. OncoSignal was designed to improve selection of optimal personalized therapy for individual patients and will contribute to disruption of cancer care by moving from treatment based on cancer type to tumor biology. Assessment of the functional molecular phenotype will provide improved therapy response prediction compared to DNA genotyping analysis alone. The project promises to improve clinical outcomes, especially for hard-to-treat cancers, reduce unnecessary side effects from ineffective therapies and save costs due to more effective (personalized) therapies.