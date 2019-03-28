Early detection and treatment are critical to ensure better outcomes and quality of life for lung cancer patients. Today, the majority of patients have to face a long journey to a definitive diagnosis and they often undergo a painful recovery after open surgery. That is why we designed Lung suite, a revolutionary 3D imaging and navigation platform, that supports high precision diagnosis and minimally invasive therapy in one room. Our goal is to shorten the care pathway, improve outcomes and reduce costs. Join us now in this new era for lung cancer care.