OncoSuite: All interventional oncology in one room

Gain new clarity and risk management capabilities with OncoSuite* – the world’s first complete solution for embolization and ablation oncology procedures. This treatment environment can offer life-changing opportunities for your patients.

Gain new clarity and risk management capabilities with OncoSuite* – the world’s first complete solution for embolization and ablation oncology procedures. This treatment environment can offer life-changing opportunities for your patients.
To improve the speed and clarity of lesion visualizations, our Allura Xper FD20 and AlluraClarity FD20 systems offer a new 3D imaging chain. Its unique technologies and tools support clinicians to better see, reach, and treat tumors.
The excellent 3D Live Image Guidance of the AlluraClarity FD20 is possible due to our next generation 16 bit FD20 detector technology and DualPhase C-arm. 3D images are reconstructed four times faster than normal to support fast decisions.
Our 16 bit FD20 detector technology takes our XperCT Dual interventional tool to a new level of specificity. This is due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images, and increased gray levels (16 bits).
DualPhase acquisitions** are possible with the new Wiper movement of our DualPhase C-arm. It acquires images as the C-arm rotates forward and backward over the patient. That allows 3D data sets to be acquired at two moments in the procedure.
EmboGuide is designed to provide a consistent workflow to support consistent embolization procedures. 3D imaging can be very helpful in revealing the hidden nature of overlapping vasculature to aid identification of all feeder vessels.
To support tumor ablations, OncoSuite combines enhanced XperCT visualizations with a new version of XperGuide Ablation*** which can include MRI, CT, and PET/CT data. XperGuide Ablation provides accurate image guidance to lesions of ≤1cm.1
ClarityIQ is our breakthrough technology which allows you to obtain high quality imaging at low dose levels. Several clinical studies have confirmed that high image quality at low settings can be achieved for oncology interventions.
Great benefit is derived when soft tissue anatomy of echo is combined with catheter images of X-ray during ablations and biopsies. The CX50 xMATRIX ultrasound system option for OncoSuite is integrated with the Allura FD20 X-ray systems.
In our next generation detector technology, our exclusive Advanced Conductive Cooling technology channels the detector’s heat away from the X-ray generator to avoid temperature fluctuations that can affect image quality.

