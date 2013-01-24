HeartNavigator Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures

Search terms
Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.
Automatic segmentation saves time
Live image overlay for better orientation
Automatic calcification indication enhances preparation
Easy measurements to help avoid errors
Real-time guidance moves in sync with C-arm
Automatic 'view' planning to get the best view
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
