HeartNavigator Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures

Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures

Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.

Features
Automatic segmentation || Simplify procedure planning
Once you load a pre-operative CTA, and a 3D volume is rendered, the software automatically segments the left ventricle, the aortic valve, and the aorta, including the coronary ostia.
Live image overlay || Get added 3D Live Image Guidan
The live fluoro image is overlaid with the 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta to show you the exact position of all catheters and valve device. This demonstrates the relationship between the device seen on X-ray and the anatomy seen on CT.
Automatic calcification indication || Give insight into calcified pl
HeartNavigator gives you insight into the distribution of calcification. In the 3D CT volume rendering of the aortic root, calcifications are automatically indicated. This information is crucial in preparing for the procedure.
Easy measurements || Simplify procedure planning
Measurements are taken to calculate the distance between the ostium of the LCA and the valve plane. This provides that the replacement valve you select does not occlude one of the coronary arteries.
Real-time guidance || Get added 3D Live Image Guidan
You experience real-time feedback for navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering automatically follows the orientation of the C-arm during the course of the procedure and all system movements are controlled at tableside.
Automatic 'view' planning || Simplify procedure planning
HeartNavigator automatically calculates views in line with the valve plane. Your optimal X-ray view is determined, showing the origin of the left coronary artery. This view is stored for use during the procedure.
Enhanced device selection to check co... || Simplify procedure planning
It is critical in TAVR to select an aortic valve repair device with the proper dimensions. HeartNavigator allows you to visualize the ‘virtual’ device by choosing from a set of templates, modeled in cooperation with leading device manufacturers.

