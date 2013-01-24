XperCT Dual Fast, high-resolution cone beam CT during interventions

XperCT Dual is a new version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Allura system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures.
*The DualPhase functionality is available with Allura systems release 8.2 or higher. It allows XperCT to perform two rotational scans with a user defined delay between them.
