Allura FD20/15 Interventional Neuroradiology X-ray system

During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips NeuroSuite with the Allura FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* Blanc R, et al, Intravenous flat-detector CT angiography in acute ischemic Stroke management, Neuroradiology, 2012 Apr 54(4):383-91. Epub 2011 May 31.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.