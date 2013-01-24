Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Search terms
When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or inserting a pacemaker lead, your X-ray system provides images to support confident decision making. We have re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging so you can experience a new level of efficiency in surgical procedures.
The user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 10% for ease of use¹
Cut miscommunication in almost half during positioning through our patented ClearGuide²
Reduce repositioning time by up to 42% through the Position Memory feature²
Increase confidence with superb image quality at excellent dose efficiency
Easy patient access
Ease of use confirmed by user study²
Outlining made simple (optional)
Enhanced imaging for metal objects
Manage dose efficiently
Superb images and low exposure
System uptime to meet your needs
