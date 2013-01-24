Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

2D Perfusion Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

2D Perfusion

Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

Find similar products

Our real-time 2D Perfusion imaging is designed to give clinicians deeper insight into tissue perfusion during endovascular, neurology, and oncology interventions. It can assist while trying to restore vessel patency, to overcome ischemia and compromised organ function, or while embolizing tumors.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand