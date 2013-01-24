Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

2D Perfusion Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

2D Perfusion

Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

Find similar products

Our real-time 2D Perfusion imaging is designed to give clinicians deeper insight into tissue perfusion during endovascular, neurology, and oncology interventions. It can assist while trying to restore vessel patency, to overcome ischemia and compromised organ function, or while embolizing tumors.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Perfusion imaging || KBA1
Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

Perfusion imaging in angiographic interventions

Our real-time 2D Perfusion imaging is designed to give clinicians deeper insight into tissue perfusion during endovascular, neurology, and oncology interventions. It can assist while trying to restore vessel patency, to overcome ischemia and compromised organ function, or while embolizing tumors. It helps clinicians to identify the severity of a patient's condition before the intervention and verify the effect and completeness of treatment immediately afterwards.
high definition visualizations

High-definition visualizations

 

Being able to precisely follow the uptake of contrast in blood vessels when re-vascularizing or Embolizing an artery is critical when assessing the effectiveness of an interventional procedure. Our 2D Perfusion software is an interventional tool, which visualizes the flow of contrast through vessels and the organ parenchymal enhancement over time, in a colored 2D image.. These high-definition visualizations are based on DSA (digital subtraction angiography) acquisition protocols dedicated per anatomical region, which show blood vessels and parenchymal enhancement with a high degree of specificity.

Instant perfusion feedback during procedures

 

2D Perfusion requires only one contrast media injection and one DSA run, to obtain rich information of vessel and organ perfusion in the interventional suite. By comparing pre and post procedural images, clinicians can easily identify perfusion differences in the color images. This allows the clinician to verify if the required level of perfusion has been achieved.

Instant perfusion feedback during procedures
neuroradiology

Neuroradiology

 

Visualize perfusion changes of brain parenchyma after carotid artery stenting or cloth removal in case of ischemic stroke. Analyze perfusion behavior of brain tumors and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

Oncology

 

Monitor the perfusion behaviors of feeding vessels and tumors before and after embolization to evaluate blood flow changes and define procedural endpoints.

oncology
2D perfusion foot

Peripheral radiology interventions

 

Visualize hypo perfusion in peripheral artery disease and monitor effects of revascularization in real time.

Comprehensive data analysis tools

 

Clinicians can draw a region of interest and analyze the time density curve to quickly obtain comprehensive quantitative data for decision making. Conventional perfusion parameters are measured including mean transit time, arrival time, time to peak, wash-in rate, width and area under curve.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand