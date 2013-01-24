Go to this website to access all peer-reviewed papers: www.philips.com/clinicallyproven
In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.
b Relationship between radiation exposure and risk of complications, long-term health risk, procedure time and patient characteristics, procedure complexity, as reported in medical guidelines. Stecker, M.S., et al., Guidelines for Patient Radiation Dose Management. Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, 2009. 20(7): p. S263-S273.
c The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task.
d Results based on total dose area product from a single center retrospective, historically controlled cohort study on 614 patients (302 for Allura Xper without ClarityIQ and 312 for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ). Procedural performance (fluoroscopy time and number of DSA images) of the physicians did not significantly differ between the two cohorts. Söderman M, Mauti M, Boon S, Omar A, Marteinsdóttir M, Andersson T, Holmin S, Hoornaert B. Radiation dose in neuroangiography using image noise reduction technology: a population study based on 614 patients. Neuroradiology. 2013 Nov;55(11):1365-72.
e Results based on total dose area product from a single center, prospectively randomized cohort study on 70 consecutive patients (35 for Allura Xper without ClarityIQ and 35 for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ). Number of cine images and contrast medium did not significantly differ between the two cohorts, while fluoroscopy time was significantly higher for the ClarityIQ group. Image quality was based on subjective assessment of two cine runs selected from each patient in two specific projections. Ratings for image contrast, resolution and general appearance were not statistically different. Image noise was more apparent for ClarityIQ images. Eloot L, Thierens H, Taeymans Y, Drieghe B, De Pooter J, Van Peteghem S, Buytaert D, Gijs T, Lapere R, Bacher K. Novel X-ray imaging technology enables significant patient dose reduction in interventional cardiology while maintaining diagnostic image quality. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Nov;86(5):E205-12.
f Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 48 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were randomly acquired on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (side-by-side, equal or superior than the other, blinded review by 5 independent radiologists). Van Strijen MJ, Grünhagen T, Mauti M, Zähringer M, Gaines PA, Robinson GJ, Railton NJ, van Overhagen H, Habraken J, van Leersum M. Evaluation of a noise reduction imaging technology in iliac digital subtraction angiography: noninferior clinical image quality with lower patient and scatter dose. J Vasc Interv Radiol. 2015 May;26(5):642-50.e1.