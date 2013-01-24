Reusable, adult SpO2 clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips M1196T adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry on adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It is manufactured without latex. This sensor features a 90 cm (35.4 in) cable length and connects to 12-pin devices via M1900B adapter cable and connects to 8-pin devices via M1943A or M1943AL adapter cables and can be used with M4787A extension cable or validated 9-pin devices.