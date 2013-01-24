Home
Reusable, adult SpO2 clip sensor

Reusable, adult SpO2 clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips M1196T adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry on adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It is manufactured without latex. This sensor features a 90 cm (35.4 in) cable length and connects to 12-pin devices via M1900B adapter cable and connects to 8-pin devices via M1943A or M1943AL adapter cables and can be used with M4787A extension cable or validated 9-pin devices.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863051, 863053, 863054, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1900B, M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>40 kg (<gt/>88 lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
