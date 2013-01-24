Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Reusable, pediatric/small adult SpO₂ glove sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Reusable, pediatric/small adult SpO₂ glove sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

The reusable Philips M1192A glove finger SpO₂ sensor is specifically designed for small fingers, and fits pediatric and small adult patients weighing 15-50 kg (33-110 lbs). Its durable, silicone form is manufactured without latex. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .045 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 15 - 50 kg (33 - 110 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand