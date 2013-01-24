Home
Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor with mid-point connector Pulse oximetry supplies

Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor with mid-point connector

Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips M1191T SpO₂ glove sensor features a mid-point connector for efficient transfer from a bedside to a transport or mobile patient monitor. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). This durable, comfortable sensor is manufactured without latex and supports cost-effective oxygen saturation measurement.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>50 kg (<gt/>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
