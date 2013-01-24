Heel Snuggler Jaundice management

Home
The Heel Snuggler infant heel warmer is designed to truly conform to the infant's heel while staying firmly in place without skin adhesives. The design is shaped like a butterfly with two soft, perforated straps for a secure fit that is easy to remove. This design provides consistent warming of the entire sole and heel of the infant prior to a heel stick procedure.

Product details
Product Category
  • Jaundice management
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonate
Product Type
  • Heel Snuggler
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.0544kg
Packaging Unit
  • 100/Case (4 boxes per case, 25 per box)
CE Certified
  • Yes
