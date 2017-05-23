Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

Respironics Ventilator

Respironics Trilogy 202

Ventilator

Find similar products

The Philips Respironics Trilogy 202 is both a volume-control & pressure-control ventilator for invasive and noninvasive ventilation. Versatile breath delivery and setup options provide greater continuity of care.

Contact us
  • *Internal battery life 3 hours under normal conditions with optional 3 hour detachable battery; respiratory battery use - run-time test conditions for Trilogy: S/T mode, IPAP 15 cm H20, EPAP 5 cm H20, BPM 12, inspiratory time 0.8 s, passive, compliance 20, resistance 20.

Media Gallery

Features
Leak compensation

Leak compensation

The Trilogy 202 has the unique ability to compensate for leaks in both pressure and volume control modes. This allows the use of simpler passive circuits, which may save time and reduce costs. With one simple setting change, the Trilogy 202 supports either active or passive exhalation breathing circuits to accommodate changes in circuit preference.
Portable design

Portable design for intra-hospital transport

The Trilogy 202 allows freedom of movement. With a 3-hour internal battery and optional 3-hour detachable battery, you’ll have sufficient power for intra-hospital transports – with plenty of time for any delays or detours. It weighs only 5.6 kg and has an integrated carrying handle for convenient handling during intra-hospital transports.
Auto-Trak

Auto-Trak improves synchrony

The Auto-Trak algorithm improves patient-ventilator synchrony by adjusting to changing breathing patterns and dynamic leaks. The auto-adaptive triggering, cycling, and leak adjustments may help reduce the time clinicians spend adjusting thresholds and re-fitting masks.
Uniform settings

Uniform settings to support hospital to home transition

Besides sharing a common user interface, all home and hospital Trilogy ventilators offer identical ventilation modes and breathing circuit settings. Home-bound patients receive the same finely tuned ventilatory support they received in the hospital. Stored data can be downloaded for review and evaluated to identify trends.
Leak compensated volume modes

Leak compensated volume modes to improve consistency

Trilogy 202 offers all the conventional volume-control modes: AC, SIMV (with or without PS), and CV. The Trilogy 202 is designed to compensate for leaks in a volume control mode. This means consistent tidal volume delivery even during noninvasive or when cuff leaks are present.

Specifications

Controls
Controls
IPAP
  • 50 cm H₂O
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
EPAP/PEEP (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active valve circuits)
EPAP/PEEP (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
Pressure support
  • 0 – 30 cmH2O
Tidal volume
  • 50 - 2000 ml
Breath rate(a)
  • 0 - 60 BPM (AC mode) BPM
Breath rate(b)
  • 1 - 60 BPM (all other modes) BPM
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0 s Synchrony features
Rise time
  • 1 - 6 (relative scale)
Ramp start pressure (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active circuits)
Ramp start pressure (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive circuits)
Ramp start pressure (c)
  • 4 - 19 cmH20 (CPAP mode)
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 - 45 minute(s)
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 - 3 (relative scale)
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 - 90 %
Environmental - HeartStart FRx
Environmental - HeartStart FRx
Operating temperature
  • 5 – 40 °C
Relative humidity
  • 15 - 95 %
Storage temperature
  • -20 – 60 °C
Atmospheric pressure
  • 60 - 110 kPa (450 - 825 mmHg)
Patient types
Patient types
Pediatric
  • ≥ 5 kg or greater
Adult
  • Yes
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Input voltage
  • 100 - 240 VAC and 50/60 Hz and 2.1 A
Detachable battery voltage
  • 14.4 VDC
Internal battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
Detachable battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
external battery connection
  • 12 VDC
Volume modes
Volume modes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
MPV Mouthpiece Ventilation Mode
  • Yes
Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV)
  • Yes
SIMV with pressure support (SIMV w/PS)
  • Yes
Control ventilation (CV)
  • Yes
Alarms
Alarms
Low tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
Circuit disconnect
  • Off, 10 - 60 s
Apnea
  • Off, 10 - 60 s and 4 - 60 BPM
High tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min Off, 1 - 99 l/min
Low minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Pressure modes
Pressure modes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
Pressure control-SIMV (PC-SIMV)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation (S)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation with timed back-up (S/T)
  • Yes
Timed ventilation (T)
  • Yes
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)
  • Yes
Average volume assured pressure support (AVAPS)
  • With passive circuit type, S, S/T, PC, and T modes only
Options
Options
Detachable back-up battery
  • Offering up to 3 hours additional operating time
Hospital roll stand
  • Provides convenient accessory basket and humidifier mount
DirectView
  • 1 GB SD card data storage integrated into the ventilator software
Monitored parameters
Monitored parameters
Tidal volume
  • 0 - 2000 ml
Minute ventilation
  • 0 - 99 l/min
Estimated leak rate
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Respiratory rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM 0 - 80 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
% patient triggered breaths
  • 0 - 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 - 1:9.9
Synchrony features
Synchrony features
Auto-Trak sensitivity
  • Auto-Trak sensitivity Auto-adaptive triggering, cycling, and leak compensation (available in all modes, passive circuit only)
Adjustable flow triggering
  • 1 – 9 l/min (available in all modes and circuit types)
Circuit types
Circuit types
Active exhalation valve with proximal airway pressure (PAP)
  • Yes
Active exhalation valve with flow sensor
  • Yes
Passive exhalation port
  • Yes
Compliance
Compliance
IEC 60601-1-2 General requirements for safety – collateral standard Electromagnetic compatibility – requirements and tests
  • Yes
IEC 60601-1 Medical electrical equipment Part 1: General requirements for safety
  • Yes
IEC 60601-2-12 Medical electrical equipment Part 2-12: Particular requirements for the safety of lung ventilators – Critical Care ventilators
  • Yes
Oxygen
Oxygen
FiO2
  • 21 - 100 %
02 flush
  • 2 min at 100%
02 input pressure range
  • 276 - 600 kPa (40 - 87 psi)

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

  • *Internal battery life 3 hours under normal conditions with optional 3 hour detachable battery; respiratory battery use - run-time test conditions for Trilogy: S/T mode, IPAP 15 cm H20, EPAP 5 cm H20, BPM 12, inspiratory time 0.8 s, passive, compliance 20, resistance 20.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand