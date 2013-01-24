Home
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4800 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
Vega gradients
Vega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 36 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 160 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • ≥ 2 × 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
Single operator workflow
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartTouch
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
AutoStart
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
  • 4. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 5. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 6. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

