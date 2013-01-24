Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ingenia Ambition Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

Find similar products

Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Contact us
  • 1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
  • 2. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 3. Requires remote connectivity.
  • 4. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
  • 5. Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • 6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand