From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.
When you need extra power
See through dense anatomy and steep projections
Simplify vascular procedures
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software
View images ergonomically
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently
Enhance viewing for operators
Radiation management features
Count on us as your patients count on you
