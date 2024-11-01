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Care Orchestrator

Sleep and respiratory care management system

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Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Care Orchestrator delivers actionable patient information directly to care teams – via smart phone, tablet, or PC. So everyone can work together to make fast, informed clinical decisions. Help identify which patients are at risk. And provide timely care to those who need it.

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Specifications

Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Client Browser
  • Microsoft Edge 2.0+, Safari 9+, Firefox 4.0+, Chrome 11+, Internet Explorer 10+
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Client Browser
  • Microsoft Edge 2.0+, Safari 9+, Firefox 4.0+, Chrome 11+, Internet Explorer 10+
See all specifications
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Client Browser
  • Microsoft Edge 2.0+, Safari 9+, Firefox 4.0+, Chrome 11+, Internet Explorer 10+

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