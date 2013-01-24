The leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures, which can improve outcomes, save time, and reduce patient discomfort(1-3). iFR is measured using the world's first solid core pressure guide wire, OmniWire, with values co-registered* directly on the angiogram. This advanced physiologic guidance helps identify precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia, to help determine treatment strategy.

*Available with IntraSight 7 and SyncVision

1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.

2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233.

3. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.