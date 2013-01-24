Home
57% decrease of admission freezes for Chest Pain Center

Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.
careflow cardiac tauh

Cardiac careflow optimization

Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facility.
azurion newmasthead

Quick Scan unlocks insights for cath lab department

Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.
karolinska l 5

Careflow provides insight into stroke care

Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden, engaged Philips consulting team to find insights to improve stroke care.
ae advanced vascular imaging

Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical procedures 
