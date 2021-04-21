Home
BCIS ACI 2021
BCIS ACI 2021

Philips at BCIS ACI 2021

21 - 23 April

We're with you, supporting your teams in delivering quality care.


The Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely integrates best-in-class imaging with specialised devices to address some of healthcare's most challenging situations. We're developing seamless solutions to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes.

We continue to innovate evidence-based technologies, for more procedures, so more people can live the lives they love.

There is always a way to make life better.
    Can't wait for BCIS ACI 2021? Start engaging with us today!

    Learn about our latest innovations by joining our online demos or viewing on-demand webinars.

    Coronary IVUS

    Register for BCIS ACI here and visit the Training Village & Philips Virtual Booth.

    Education not to be missed

    Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
    Key thought leaders

    Clinical expertise
    Product knowledge 

    Explore events, webinars and courses at Wondr Medical

    Angiography alone is  not enough in PCI 


    Angiography provides information on luminal characteristics of vessels, but does not provide a clear picture of the vessel and disease.


    However, with IVUS guidance you can see more clearly and improve patient outcomes with informed pre-stent planning and post-stent optimization.1
    Coronary IVUS guidance
    Become an IVUS expert


    Advance your IVUS imaging skills with interactive workflows and detailed image interpretation practice. The Philips Coronary IVUS Tutor app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
    Coronary Image Guided Therapy Devices

    Devices to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease

    Our leading coronary imaging, physiology and therapy devices enable health care providers to optimize and streamline percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs). Decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care using our integrated solutions. Here you can view available coronary products, related technologies, and a compatibility chart with Philips systems.

    Talk it all through with a Philips expert

    Talk with a Philips expert

    The best business conversations are personal and collaborative. Contact us for a personalised conversation centred around your needs.

    What's trending

    News

    • Philips, American College of Cardiology and MedAxiom collaborate to shape the future of cardiovascular care delivery

    • DEFINE PCI study one-year data show potential of treating residual ischemia to improve clinical outcomes for coronary stent patients

    • Philips expands its dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound offering by launching Affiniti CVx for increased productivity

    1. A. Maehara, M. Matsumura, Z.A. Ali, G.S. Mintz, G.W. Stone. IVUS-guided versus OCT-guided coronary stent implantation. J Am Coll Cardiol Img, 10 (2017), pp. 1487- 1503
