The vibrations of your Philips Sonicare toothbrush weaken as the battery runs out. Fully charge your toothbrush to increase the vibrations. It can take up to 24 hours to fully charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. Be sure to use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Some Philips Sonicare toothbrushes come with different types of charger. They are not interchangeable.