Do you want to change the standard volume of a drink on your espresso machine? You can program the drink size using the MEMO function of your espresso machine.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink volume. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for an espresso. If you want to adjust espresso lungo, coffee or café crema, press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for a cappuccino. If you want to adjust latte macchiato, press and hold the latte macchiato button.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco PicoBaristo espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco Incanto espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 3000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.