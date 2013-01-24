The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink volume. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for an espresso. If you want to adjust espresso lungo, coffee or café crema, press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust.

Instructions

Press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust until the display shows memo Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts brewing your coffee Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount coffee Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred drink size