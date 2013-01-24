Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout in a cup, rinsing water will always end up in the drip tray. This is because the machine directly drains rinsing water into the drip tray of the automatic rinsing system to manage the rinsing of the circuits to ensure optimum performance of the machine.

Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink or after using the milk frother.

Due to this rinsing water, you may notice that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up more quickly than expected. However, this does not indicate a machine leakage.

Note: If the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee or the drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.