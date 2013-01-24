Search terms
Ultra-small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Extra 3.5 mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Product dimensions
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Connectivity
Sound