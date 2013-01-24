Home
In-Ear Headset

TCH310/10
  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    In-Ear Headset

    TCH310/10

    Dynamic bass

    Ultra-small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass

      Play music and talk

      • In-ear
      • Black
      Integrated microphone and call button

      Integrated microphone and call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Extra 3.5 mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

      Extra 3.5 mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        2  cm
        Height
        1.35  cm
        Depth
        1.16  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        25.3  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        12
        Width
        18.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.6  kg
        Net weight
        0.180  kg
        Tare weight
        0.420  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71631 0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        EAN
        69 23410 71631 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Depth
        2  cm
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        9.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.038  kg
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.023  kg

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        10 - 23,500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Type
        Dynamic

