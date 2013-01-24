Home
Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

TAPN505BK/00
      Always there. No distractions

      Hi-Res Audio wireless ANC neckband

      • 13 mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • Black
      • Neckband

      14 hours play time (9 hours with Active Noise Cancelling)

      No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. A single charge takes just 2 hours and gives you 14 hours of play time. If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

      Active Noise Cancelling. No distractions

      Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

      Detailed sound. Powerful bass

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

      Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These wireless headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Slender neckband for all-day wear. Carry pouch

      The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

      Google Assistant. Manage your life on the move

      Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists and much more.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours of play

      If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours of play time.

      13 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Travel case
        Yes
        3.5 mm audio cable
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        160* hr
        Talk time
        14 hr
        Music play time
        14  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency range
        7–40,000 Hz* 20–20,000 Hz (Bluetooth)
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        93  dB
        Speaker diameter
        13 mm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10185 9
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Length
        43.2  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Width
        38.3  cm
        Gross weight
        7.93  kg
        Net weight
        0.816  kg
        Tare weight
        7.114  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10185 2
        Height
        22  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Width
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        0.26  kg
        Net weight
        0.034  kg
        Tare weight
        0.226  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20045 6

