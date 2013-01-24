Home
PC Gaming Headset

TAGH401BL/00
  • Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
    With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

      • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Multi-way compact folding

      Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

      A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.

      Cooling-feel material ear cups bring maximum comfort

      Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

      Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

      Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

      Game volume control and microphone mute switch

      The inline remote controller could adjust speaker volume and mute microphone by "one-button", good for both of PC team game and online meeting.

      Dirac HD and 3D sound switch to enhance immersion of music

      Professional and well-respected Dirac HD/3D sound technology provide dramatic sound quality upgrade with accurate spatial positioning, natural and transparent audio experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Type
        dynamic
        Frequency response
        20-20000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2.5

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Mute switch
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Quick start guide

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Product dimensions

        Weight
        0.25  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        24  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.45  kg
        Net weight
        0.25  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11928 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        53  cm
        Width
        44.5  cm
        Height
        54.2  cm
        Gross weight
        14.46  kg
        Net weight
        6  kg
        Tare weight
        8.46  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11928 1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        21.2  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.59  kg
        Net weight
        0.75  kg
        Tare weight
        0.84  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11928 8

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.