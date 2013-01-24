Home
PC Gaming Headset

TAGH301BL/00
  • Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight
    Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

    Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

    Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

      • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Multi-way compact folding

      40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40-mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

      A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      The acoustic closed-back architecture specially designed to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details.

      Cooling-feel material ear cups bring maximum comfort

      Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

      Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

      Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

      Rich dynamic and clear sound

      The 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every detail and immerse in your game.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Type
        dynamic
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.8 m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Mute switch
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Quick start guide
        • 3.5 mm connection

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Product dimensions

        Weight
        0.211  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        24  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.415  kg
        Net weight
        0.222  kg
        Tare weight
        0.193  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11927 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        53  cm
        Width
        44.5  cm
        Height
        54.2  cm
        Gross weight
        13.8  kg
        Net weight
        5.328  kg
        Tare weight
        8.472  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11927 4

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        21.2  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.5  kg
        Net weight
        0.666  kg
        Tare weight
        0.834  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11927 1

