ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph

Discontinued

Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB8805/10

Powerfully cinematic sound

Make more of film night with this powerful soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The immersive 3D audio of Dolby Atmos puts you right in the middle of the scene. Play-Fi compatibility makes it easy to create a true surround-sound setup.

See all benefits

Powerfully cinematic sound

  • 400 W max. Wireless subwoofer

  • Dolby Atmos®

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

Smart soundbar. Powerfully cinematic

Smart soundbar. Powerfully cinematic

This soundbar brings 300 W of rich sound to everything you watch and every track you love. 3.1 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.

Dolby Atmos. Heighten the excitement

Dolby Atmos. Heighten the excitement

Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.

Play-Fi. From multi-room audio to surround sound

Play-Fi. From multi-room audio to surround sound

Easy Play-Fi compatibility will make this soundbar the star of your multi-room set-up. You can sync Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio or even create a true surround-sound system—all via the Philips Sound app or the Play-Fi app.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.