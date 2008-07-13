Search terms

Component video cable

SWV7125W/10
  Ensure a reliable connection
    Component video cable

    SWV7125W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    You can rely on this cable to provide you with a reliable HD video connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this component video cable

      • 3.0 m

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

      High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.62  kg
        Height
        10.2  cm
        Length
        24.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        Width
        15.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41808 3
        Number of consumer packages
        4

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        6.6  kg
        Height
        29.5  cm
        Length
        63  cm
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        Tare weight
        3.72  kg
        Width
        27  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41809 0
        Number of consumer packages
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.14  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 41801 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.