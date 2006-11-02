Search terms

HDMI cable

SWV6820/10
    -{discount-value}

    HDMI cable

    SWV6820/10

    Enjoy the convenience of easily converting from a DVI cable to an HDMI cable.

    HDMI cable

    Enjoy the convenience of easily converting from a DVI cable to an HDMI cable.

    Enjoy the convenience of easily converting from a DVI cable to an HDMI cable.

    HDMI cable

    Enjoy the convenience of easily converting from a DVI cable to an HDMI cable.

      with this premium adapter

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection

      High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99428 6
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.09  kg
        Length
        168  mm
        Width
        122  mm
        Height
        51  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99429 3
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        0.26  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg
        Net weight
        0.2  kg
        Length
        226  mm
        Width
        68  mm
        Height
        130  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 99430 9
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Tare weight
        0.16  kg
        Net weight
        0.52  kg
        Length
        241  mm
        Width
        158  mm
        Height
        155  mm

