Search terms

1

Component video cable

SWV6350/10
  • Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience
    -{discount-value}

    Component video cable

    SWV6350/10

    Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Component video cable

    Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

    Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all HDMI and video

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      with this premium video cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      Split centre pin for better signal transfer

      The split centre pin allows for better signal transfer and an improved connection to the component inputs.

      99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

      99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

      100% aluminium shielding

      This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Reliable metal strain relief

      Full metal connector ensures extended durability by preventing damage during use and installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93478 7
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.35  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        0.34  kg
        Length
        273  mm
        Width
        197  mm
        Height
        89  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 94984 2
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        1.37  kg
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Net weight
        1.36  kg
        Length
        323  mm
        Width
        300  mm
        Height
        211  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.