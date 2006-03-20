  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Scart cable

SWV6330/10
      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      with this premium A/V cable

      • 5 m
      • Composite A/V Connections

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      Split centre pin for better signal transfer

      The split centre pin allows for better signal transfer and an improved connection to the component inputs.

      99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

      99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

      100% aluminium shielding

      This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Copper-braided shielding

      This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

      The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

      Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

      Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93474 9
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        1.06  kg
        Tare weight
        0.21  kg
        Net weight
        0.85  kg
        Length
        330  mm
        Width
        255  mm
        Height
        120  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97044 0
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        2.92  kg
        Tare weight
        1.22  kg
        Net weight
        1.7  kg
        Length
        345  mm
        Width
        255  mm
        Height
        270  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97045 7
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        7.3  kg
        Tare weight
        3.9  kg
        Net weight
        3.4  kg
        Length
        530  mm
        Width
        365  mm
        Height
        290  mm

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.