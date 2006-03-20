Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience
Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between components.
24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.
The split centre pin allows for better signal transfer and an improved connection to the component inputs.
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.
The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.
This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.
This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.
Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.
