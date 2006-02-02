Create a superior viewing experience
Experience a new level of viewing while transferring video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.
The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.
High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.
This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.
This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.
The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.
Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
