Digital coax cable

SWV5505/10
    Experience a new level of viewing while transferring audio/video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture and sound performance. See all benefits

      Create a superior viewing experience

      with this audio/video cable

      • 1.5 m

      24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

      24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

      4-Cut connectors for secure connections

      4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

      Stranded conductor extends durability

      The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.

      100% aluminium shielding

      This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

      Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

      This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

      Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

      Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Plug and play for easy use

      Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 93455 8
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        0.74  kg
        Tare weight
        0.13  kg
        Net weight
        0.61  kg
        Length
        265  mm
        Width
        195  mm
        Height
        100  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97054 9
        Quantity
        2
        Gross weight
        1.82  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6  kg
        Net weight
        1.22  kg
        Length
        280  mm
        Width
        175  mm
        Height
        210  mm

      • Outer Box

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97055 6
        Quantity
        4
        Gross weight
        4.31  kg
        Tare weight
        1.87  kg
        Net weight
        2.44  kg
        Length
        370  mm
        Width
        300  mm
        Height
        230  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

